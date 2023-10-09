L Devine has released a new debut album teaser, tongue-in-cheek love song ‘Slippin’ Away’

L Devine has released a new single, ‘Slippin’ Away’.

Following on from ‘Laundry Day’, it’s the latest cut from debut album ‘Digital Heartifacts’, set for release on 2nd February via AWAL.

“‘Slippin Away’ is my way of taking the piss out of my patterns in relationships,” she says. “I protect myself a lot in my songwriting by being self-aware and making fun of myself before anyone else can. It’s a tongue-in-cheek love song about smothering someone with love so much that you push them away.”

Of the album, she adds: “The album is a bit of a different direction sonically in that we recorded way more live instruments on it than I ever have before and I think this song especially has a proper band feel to it. So being able to record a live session with Devon at Abbey Road and show people what’s to come on the live side of things was so exciting.”

Check it out below.