L Devine is having a bit of a ‘mare in her new video for debut album cut ‘If I Don’t Laugh I’ll Cry’

'Digital Heartifacts' is coming early next year.

L Devine has released a new single, ‘If I Don’t Laugh I’ll Cry’.

Following on from ‘Slippin’ Away’ and ‘Laundry Day’, it’s the latest cut from debut album ‘Digital Heartifacts’, set for release on 2nd February via AWAL.

“‘If I Don’t Laugh I’ll Cry’ is about the sweet spot between having a mental breakdown and total liberation,” she explains. “It’s a proper insight into my personality, I usually cope with my struggles and insecurities by finding humour in them.”

Of the album, she adds: “The album is a bit of a different direction sonically in that we recorded way more live instruments on it than I ever have before and I think this song especially has a proper band feel to it. So being able to record a live session with Devon at Abbey Road and show people what’s to come on the live side of things was so exciting.”

Check it out below.

