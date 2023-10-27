L.S. DUNES have shared a new cut from their upcoming ‘Lost Songs’ album, ‘Old Wounds (DEMO)’

The demo album is out next month.
L.S. DUNES have released a new single, ‘Old Wounds (DEMO)’.

It’s from their new record, ‘Lost Songs: Lines and Shapes’. The release – due on 10th November – will feature early versions of tracks from ‘Past Lives’, the debut album from the supergroup, which features guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), guitarist Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria), vocalist Anthony Green (Circa Survive), bassist Tim Payne (Thursday), and drummer Tucker Rule (Thursday/Yellowcard).

Frank Iero comments: “Lines and Shapes, the newest L.S. Dunes release is the best way we know how to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of our band’s debut full-length, Past Lives. This is the blueprint to how the album came to be. The spark of each song as we started this journey to each triumphant end. Lines and Shapes will take the listener down the same path we traveled as a band. Listen in on how we created together from afar. Sending digital breadcrumbs back and forth, building foundations for what was to come in the cloud, and then finally to those structures built in their definitive form. Lines and Shapes not only celebrates the anniversary of Past Lives, but also the craft of songwriting and the many dynamics of what it means to be in a band. It is something I wish I was able to experience for every record I ever loved and wondered how it came to be.”

