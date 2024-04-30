La Luz have shared their new single ‘I’ll Go With You

La Luz have unveiled their latest single ‘I’ll Go With You’.

The track is taken from their upcoming album ‘News of The Universe’, which is set for release on May 24th via Sub Pop.

“This song is heavily influenced by Yanti Bersaudara, a group of Indonesian sisters who released some of my very favourite music originally released in the mid-’60s and early ’70s,” the band’s Shana Cleveland explained. She further elaborated on the song’s lyrical inspiration, stating, “Lyrically, this song is a retelling of a dream I had one night when I had gone to bed with the melody of this song in my head. I had some different words in mind, but this sweet little romance dream took over.”

In support of ‘News of The Universe’, La Luz will embark on a European and UK tour, starting May 23 in Barcelona, Spain.

The dates in full read:

MAY

23 Sala Upload, Barcelona, ES

24 Tomavistas Festival, Madrid, ES

25 Wide Awake Festival, London, UK

AUGUST

30 Brighton Psych Fest, Brighton, UK

31 Manchester Psych Fest, Manchester, UK

SEPTEMBER

1 Edinburgh Psych Fest, Edinburgh, UK

3 Strange Brew, Bristol, UK

5 Point Ephemere, Paris, FR

6 SMG Music Fest, Sart-Messire-Guillaume, BE

7 Misty Fields Festival, Asten-Heusden, NL

8 Indiestadt x Suger Mountain @ Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

10 Bumann & SOHN, Cologne, DE

11 Prinzenbar, Hamburg, DE

12 Badehaus, Berlin, DE

13 Manufaktur, Schorndorf, DE

14 Bogen F, Zürich, CH