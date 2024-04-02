LA Priest has announced a new EP for May, ‘La Fusion’

LA Priest has announced a new EP.

‘LA Fusion’ follows on from his third album, ‘Fase Luna’, and is set for release on 3rd May via Domino. He’s also shared early single ‘City Warm Heart’.

“I wrote this song in the Costa Rican jungle as I pictured myself returning to tour the cities of the world again,” Sam Eastgate explains. “It’s sort of a mantra to face the outside world from somewhere like that.”

Of the video, he adds: “I thought it would be nice to show a bit of my recording set up and the way I record a song. This video is really exactly what I did while making this song recreated as well as I could so it’s more of an honest video than my usual sort of thing.”

Check it out below, and catch him on tour this June. The full tracklisting for the EP reads:

1. Apple

2. City Warm Heart

3. Too Cool

4. Love 2 Know