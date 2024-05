LA Priest has released a video from his new EP.

‘LA Fusion’ follows on from his third album, ‘Fase Luna’, and is out today (Friday 3rd May) via Domino. He recently shared early single ‘City Warm Heart’, and now we have a visual for ‘Apple’ too.

The track is lyrically “a pep talk from an alien”, Sam Eastgate explains. “I wanted it to be enlightening even if the words don’t seem to make sense.”

Check it out below, and catch him on tour this June.