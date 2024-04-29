Lake Malice team up with Toronto Is Broken for a drum and bass remix of ‘Stop the Party’

Lake Malice have unveiled a new remix of their track ‘Stop The Party’, featuring a collaboration with DJ and producer Toronto Is Broken.

Alice Guala and Blake Cornwall of Lake Malice shared their excitement about the remix, stating, “’Stop The Party’ was a key moment for us in crafting a sound which blurs lines between metalcore, alt pop, and EDM. This Toronto Is Broken remix sends it to another level, reimagined in the drum and bass crossover world with a futuristic Matrix-esque soundscape.”

In addition to the new remix, Lake Malice recently announced a series of tour dates across the UK and Europe with Germany’s Blackout Problems, set for October and November. The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

2 Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany

3 Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany

4 Supersonic, Paris, France

5 De Klinker, Aarschot, Belgium

10 Durer Kert, Budapest, Hungary

11 Chelsea, Vienna, Austria

13 Gaswerk, Winterthur, Switzerland

18 Rock Cafe, Prague, Czech Republic

19 Hype Park, Krakow, Poland

20 Hydrozagadka, Warsaw, Poland

31 Conne Island, Leipzig, Germany

NOVEMBER

1 Festsaal, Berlin, Germany

2 Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany

8 Manchester Street Art Club, Brighton, UK

9 O2 Academy2, Birmingham, UK

10 Cathouse, Glasgow, UK

12 The Key Club, Leeds, UK

13 Academy 3, Manchester, UK

14 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

15 The Dome, London, UK

DECEMBER

7 Muffathalle, Munich, Germany