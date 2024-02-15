Lambrini Girls’ new single ‘God’s Country’ is their “long, overdue call-out of the government”

Lambrini Girls are back with new single, ‘God’s Country’.

The track was recorded by Gilla Band’s Daniel Fox, and follows on from the Brighton trio’s debut EP ‘You’re Welcome’. They’ve also shared a new self-filmed video, shot around London.

The band explain: “Gods Country is our long, overdue call-out of the government and rise of the far right. We wrote this a few months back, when the political landscape had evidently reached a global boiling point.

“Great Britain. Think colonial, shit-hole, chunk of land. Thriving off unhinged nationalism, fed to us by the right red hand of unelected prime ministers. Despite this, we have the audacity to call our country ‘Great’. So we ask you, ‘Are you sure?’

“We could deep dive into inspirations and influences – but the song’s about politics, not us. We hope the song speaks for itself.

“Rishi, Cameron, Cummings, Starmer – you’re all on our shit list.”

Check it out below, and catch the ban live at Wide Awake, 2000trees, Y Not?, Reading & Leeds and more this summer. They also play Scala in London on 13th June.