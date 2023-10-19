Lambrini Girls have released a brand new video for ‘Boys In The Band’, a song about abuse in the music scene

Lambrini Girls have released a brand new video for ‘Boys In The Band‘.

Following on from ‘Lads Lads Lads’ and ‘White Van’, it’s the latest cut from the band’s debut EP ‘You’re Welcome’, which as released earlier this year via Big Scary Monsters.

Speaking of the track, the pair explain: “We’ve been planning the release of this music video for a while and the recent events in the media just confirmed its relevance further. Our song, Boys in the Band, is about SA and abuse in the music scene.

“The recent influx of conversations of abuse culture, comes down to another bombshell revelation in pop culture when another celebrity turns out to be a nonce. However, we need to be shouting about this constantly. Opening conversations about abuse culture is appropriate, all the time because this happens, all the time.”

Alongside the track, Lambrini Girls have released a limited edition longsleeve priced at £30 with 100% of the profits going to Refuge, Rape Crisis, and Safeline charities.

Check out the new video below.