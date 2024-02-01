Dry Cleaning, Lambrini Girls and more have signed up for London festival Wide Awake

Wide Awake has confirmed a new batch of artists.

Newly added to the bill are Dry Cleaning (pictured), Yeule, Hannah Diamond, Lambrini Girls, Johnny Jewel, Mozart Estate (Felt) and more.

The new additions will join headliners King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, who were announced with news of their latest album ‘The Silver Cord’, along with further headliners Young Fathers and Slowdive.

Plus, Alice Glass, Al Lover, Ben UFO, Bodega, Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, C.O.F.F.I.N, Crumb, David Holmes, Decius, Eartheater, Etran De L’air, Helena Hauff, Optimo (Espacio), Squid, The Babe Rainbow, The Dare, Upchuck, and more.

Wide Awake takes place in London’s Brockwell Park on 25th May.