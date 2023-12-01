Lana Del Rey has released a new rendition of 1971 John Denver classic ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’

Her album is currently up for a few Grammys.

The track, a one-off single, marks her second release following ninth studio album, ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’.

Lana has also recently been announced for next August’s Reading & Leeds, and Primavera Sound too; the Porto leg runs from 6th-8th June in Parque da Cidade. Primavera Sound Barcelona, meanwhile, will take place from 30th May – 1st June at The Parc Del Fòrum.

Check out the new cover below.

