Lana Del Rey is set to perform her first-ever US stadium headline show in Boston next month.

The concert is scheduled for June 20th at Fenway Park, a venue with a seating capacity of 37,755. It follows her recent headline act at Coachella 2024 and a series of sold-out shows at various amphitheaters across the United States.

Tickets for the Boston show will go on general sale this Friday, May 10th, at 10 AM local time. There will be an artist pre-sale starting on Wednesday, May 8th, at 10 AM.