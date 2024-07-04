Lana Del Rey and Quavo share new country trap collaboration ‘Tough’

Lana Del Rey and Quavo have unveiled their highly anticipated collaboration, a new single titled ‘Tough’.

The duo had been teasing the track for several months, with Quavo first hinting at the collaboration in a photo posted in May. A month later, they shared a snippet of the song on Instagram Reels, which quickly amassed over 40 million views.

‘Tough’ showcases a unique blend of country and trap music, with Del Rey and Quavo singing, “Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots/Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude/Like a .38 made out of brass/Tough like the stuff on your grandpa’s glass.”

It remains uncertain whether ‘Tough’ will be included on Del Rey’s forthcoming album, ‘Lasso’, or if it will be part of a larger project from Quavo.

The pair debuted the song live during Del Rey’s set at Fenway Park, where the performance was nearly canceled due to extreme weather conditions that led to the site being evacuated shortly before the show, ultimately resulting in a delayed start.

Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey announced her upcoming country album, ‘Lasso’, although a release date has not yet been confirmed.

Lana Del Rey is set to headline Reading & Leeds 2024 over the upcoming August bank holiday weekend (23rd-25th). She will perform at Reading on Saturday, August 24th, and at Leeds on Sunday, August 25th.