Lande Hekt has booked a new UK tour for March 2024.

The news follows Lande’s recently-released singles ‘Pottery Class’ and ‘Axis’, as well as last year’s album ‘House Without a View’.

The details are:

MARCH

1 Cardiff, UK, Clwb Ifor Bach

2 Leicester, UK, Firebug (SOLD OUT)

3 Newcastle, UK, Lubber Fiend

4 Edinburgh, UK, Leith Depot

5 Glasgow, UK, Glad Cafe

6 Sheffield, UK, Lughole

7 Exeter, UK, Cavern

8 Brighton, UK, The Hope & Ruin