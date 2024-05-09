Låpsley has released her new EP, ‘A Guilty Heart Can Never Rest’.

The five-track effort focuses a lot on a toxic relationship, and features her recent track ‘4AM Ascension Day’, as well as double-single, ‘Angeles’ / ‘Build A Man’.

Of ‘Angeles’, she says: “It’s filled with strange memories, and I’ve always struggled with the side of me that it brings out; deep insecurities, inadequacies and an obsession with materialism and social status.”

And of ‘Build A Man’, “It’s about a destructive attachment complex, an honest revelation of how some of our worst attributes and emotions are unearthed when witnessing an ex truly moving on. Creating an entanglement of intense bitterness and ego. It’s dramatic, because it is entirely that.”

