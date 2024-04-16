Låpsley has released a new double-single ahead of her new EP, due in May

Låpsley has released a new double-single, ‘Angeles’ / ‘Build A Man’.

The tracks follow on from her recent drop ‘4AM Ascension Day’, which marked the first taste of new EP ‘A Guilty Heart Can Never Rest’, which will arrive on 10th May.

Of ‘Angeles’, she says: “It’s filled with strange memories, and I’ve always struggled with the side of me that it brings out; deep insecurities, inadequacies and an obsession with materialism and social status.”

And of ‘Build A Man’, “It’s about a destructive attachment complex, an honest revelation of how some of our worst attributes and emotions are unearthed when witnessing an ex truly moving on. Creating an entanglement of intense bitterness and ego. It’s dramatic, because it is entirely that.”

