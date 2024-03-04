Låpsley is back with a new single, and an EP on the way

Låpsley is back with brand new single and music video, ‘4AM Ascension Day’.

It’s the first taste of an upcoming new EP, and follows the 2023 release of her third album ‘Cautionary Tales of Youth’.

A press release explains that the track is “about the anxiety of a past infidelity and the guilt that lingers long after a relationship ends. In expressing such home truths with unflinching honesty, Låpsley seeks to release herself from the past – a mindset manifested in the song’s visual, with its imagery of sleepless nights and a kite in full flight.”

Check it out below.