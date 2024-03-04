Låpsley is back with a new single, and an EP on the way

It's the first cut from a new EP.

Låpsley is back with brand new single and music video, ‘4AM Ascension Day’.

It’s the first taste of an upcoming new EP, and follows the 2023 release of her third album ‘Cautionary Tales of Youth’.

A press release explains that the track is “about the anxiety of a past infidelity and the guilt that lingers long after a relationship ends. In expressing such home truths with unflinching honesty, Låpsley seeks to release herself from the past – a mindset manifested in the song’s visual, with its imagery of sleepless nights and a kite in full flight.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Joe & The Shitboys are back with a new single, 'MR. NOBODY'
Music News
Killer Mike has confirmed a new summer tour, featuring his biggest ever headline UK solo shows
Music News
PVRIS has released a video for Tommy Genesis and Alice Longyu-Gao collab, 'Burn The Witch'
READ MORE