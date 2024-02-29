Latitude has confirmed a new batch of names for this summer’s festival, including Fat Dog, Sekou and more

Latitude has confirmed a new batch of names for 2024.

New to the bill are Lottery Winners, Alison Goldfrapp, BEAK>, Fat Dog (pictured), Sekou, Talk Show, Willie J Healey and more.

The Suffolk event has already confirmed it will host sets from Duran Duran, Keane, London Grammar, Khruangbin, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Orbital, Rag ’N’ Bone Man, Rick Astley, The Mary Wallopers, Reverend & The Makers, Mary In The Junkyard, Picture Parlour, and University.

Plus, The Vaccines, Future Islands, Lankum, Jockstrap, Ash, Caity Baser, CMAT, The Darkness, Waxahatchee, Corinne Bailey Rae Presents Black Rainbows, David Duchovny BC Camplight, Marika Hackman, Baby Queen and more.

Latitude will take place at Henham Park from 25th-28th July.