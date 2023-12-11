Latitude has announced its first batch of acts for 2024.

The Suffolk event has confirmed it will host sets from Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar (pictured), Khruangbin, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Orbital, Rag ’N’ Bone Man, Rick Astley, The Mary Wallopers, Reverend & The Makers, Mary In The Junkyard, Picture Parlour, and University.

Duran Duran’s John Taylor comments: “We are excited to be making Latitude our sole UK performance next summer. It’s a great festival, and it’s been a long time since Duran has been in that part of the country. In fact, it’s our first time ever in Suffolk. We are riding high on the reception our new Danse Macabre album has received and looking forward to bringing music from that record, all the way back to our 1981 debut album. See you there!”

London Grammar add: “We are extremely excited to announce that we will be headlining Latitude Festival next summer! It is a beautiful opportunity to play the festival for the very first time, which is so well loved. It’s also a chance for us to perform new music that we have been creating, and we can’t wait to share it at Latitude!”

Latitude will take place at Henham Park in Suffolk from 25th-28th July.