Latitude has confirmed a new batch of names for 2024, including The Vaccines, Jockstrap, Caity Baser and more

Latitude will take place at Henham Park in Suffolk from 25th-28th July.

New to the bill are The Vaccines (pictured), Future Islands, Lankum, Jockstrap, Ash, Caity Baser, CMAT, The Darkness, Waxahatchee, Corinne Bailey Rae Presents Black Rainbows, David Duchovny BC Camplight, Marika Hackman and Baby Queen.

Plus, Armand Hammer, Evian Christ, English Teacher, Julie Byrne, Witch, The Zombies, Swim Deep, Been Stellar, Antony Szmierek, Big Special, Blusher, Nieve Ella and Alessi Rose.

The Suffolk event has already confirmed it will host sets from Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar, Khruangbin, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Orbital, Rag ’N’ Bone Man, Rick Astley, The Mary Wallopers, Reverend & The Makers, Mary In The Junkyard, Picture Parlour, and University.

