Laufey is going to release a deluxe edition of her album ‘Bewitched’, with three new tracks

Laufey has announced a new deluxe album.

‘Bewitched: The Goddess Edition’ will arrive on 26th April, coinciding with her headline tour – including a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 16th May, and a night at the Roundhouse on 13th March.

Of accompanying new single ‘Goddess’, Laufey says: “Goddess is my most honest song yet. I wrote it alone at my piano after feeling like someone had fallen in love with the version of me they’d seen on stage, just to find that I wasn’t what they projected once I was off stage. They deemed me to no longer be a shiny thing when the glamour wore off, reduced to skin and bone.”

