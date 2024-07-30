Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals announce debut EP ‘Give an Inch’ and US tour dates

Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals have announced their debut EP ‘Give An Inch’, set for release on 6th September via Dial Back Sound.

The new rock quartet features Grace alongside Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers on bass, Mikey Erg of The Ergs on drums, and Paris Campbell Grace on vocals and percussion. Recorded by Patton at Dial Back Sound in Water Valley, MS, the EP is led by singles ‘All Fucked Out’ and ‘Karma Too Close’.

The ‘Give An Inch’ EP tracklisting is as follows:

1. RazorBlade Blues

2. Hoka, Hoka — One, One

3. All Fucked Out

4. Karma Too Close

5. Fuck You, Just Because

6. M*A*S*H

The band have also announced a series of U.S. headline dates for September, including a special appearance at Riot Fest in Chicago from 20th-22nd September. This performance will see Grace fronting Philadelphia ska band Catbite for an Operation Ivy-themed set.

SEPTEMBER

3 The Whirling Tiger, Louisville, KY

4 Growlers, Memphis, TN

6 Handlebar, Pensacola, FL

7 The Floridian Social, St Petersburg, FL

8 The Social, Orlando, FL

10 The Wooly, Gainesville, FL

11 40 Watt Club, Athens, GA

13 Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA

14 Supernova Ska Festival, Ft. Monroe, VA

15 Anchor Rock Club, Atlantic City, NJ

17 The Liberty Belle, New York, NY

18 House of Independents, Asbury Park, NJ

19 The Song & Dance, Syracuse, NY

20-22 Riot Fest, Chicago, IL