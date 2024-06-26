Laura Jane Grace has announced a new project and debut single

Laura Jane Grace has embarked on a new musical venture with the formation of Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals

The quartet, consisting of Grace, Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers on bass, Mikey Erg on drums, and Paris Campbell Grace providing vocals and percussion, have released their debut single, ‘All Fucked Out’.

The song’s origin traces back to a self-imposed songwriting challenge Grace undertook during the pandemic in 2021. Aiming to write a song similar to the then-current global hit, ‘Butter’ by BTS, Grace found herself contemplating her own state of being. “If they’re smooth like Butter, what am I?” she mused. “And the answer to that question is ‘All Fucked Out’ — not to be confused with ‘All Fucked Up’, mind you. ‘All Fucked Out’ as in zero fucks left to give.”

Grace elaborated on the track’s journey, saying, “The song quickly became a staple in my live set and I’ve taken a couple of different previous attempts at recording it, but it wasn’t until Me, Matt, Mikey and Paris got together this past December in Water Valley, Mississippi at Matt’s Studio, Dial Back Sound, that it all came together and the song was recorded the way it was meant to be heard.”

In related news, Laura Jane Grace & The Trauma Tropes, a slight variation of the Mississippi Medicals lineup due to prior touring commitments, have announced a string of headline dates across the UK and Europe. The tour kicks off on 2nd November at SBAM Fest in Vienna, Austria, and concludes on 28th November at Asylum in Birmingham, UK. Tickets for these shows will be available starting Friday at 10am BST via Grace’s website.

Fans can expect more music and information about the debut EP from Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals in the coming weeks.

The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER

2 SBAM Fest, Vienna, Austria*^

4 Circolo Magnolia, Milan, Italy

5 Import Export, Munich, Germany

6 Kantine am Berghain, Berlin, Germany

7 Hydrozagadka, Warsaw, Poland

9 Kesselhaus, Wiesbaden, Germany

10 Paard, Den Haag, Netherlands

12 Yard Club, Cologne, Germany

13 Supersonic, Paris, France

14 Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

16 Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes, UK

17 Engine Rooms, Southampton, UK

19 King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

20 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

21 The Key Club, Leeds, UK

23 Grand Social, Dublin, Ireland

24 Empire Music Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland

26 Band On The Wall, Manchester, UK

27 Union Chapel, London, UK

28 Asylum, Birmingham, UK

*with Frank Turner

^without Pet Needs