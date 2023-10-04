Laura Jane Grace has released ‘Dysphoria Hoodie’, the first single from her new album

The album will be announced soon.
Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

Laura Jane Grace has released a new single, ‘Dysphoria Hoodie’.

It’s the first single from her upcoming soon-to-be-announced album, which will be released via Big Scary Monsters.

“This is a song about gender dysphoria and your favourite hooded sweatshirt,” Grace says. “Any trans person out there knows what a dysphoria hoodie is — it’s the hoodie you wear when feeling low and dysphoric and you don’t want the world reading your gender. Hide your body shape, hide your head, disappear as much as you can. Wrap yourself up in it like a blanket anywhere you go. Make your flesh become cotton. Instant protection from the outside world. My dysphoria hoodie happens to be an Adidas hoodie, so yes, this is in fact really just a tribute song to my favourite Adidas hoodie.”

Check it out below.

