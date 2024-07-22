Laura Jane Grace has released a new single, ‘Karma Too Close’, with the Mississippi Medicals

The debut EP from Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals will be announced in the coming weeks.
Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

Laura Jane Grace has released a new single with her recently formed band, the Mississippi Medicals.

The track, titled ‘Karma Too Close’, follows their debut single ‘All Fucked Out’, which was released last month and originated from a songwriting challenge Grace set herself during the pandemic in 2021.

She explains: “If they’re smooth like Butter, what am I? And the answer to that question is ‘All Fucked Out’ — not to be confused with ‘All Fucked Up’, mind you. ‘All Fucked Out’ as in zero fucks left to give.”

The Mississippi Medicals boast an impressive lineup, featuring Grace alongside Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers on bass, Mikey Erg on drums, and Paris Campbell Grace providing vocals and percussion.

Check out the new track below.

