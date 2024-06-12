Laura Jane Grace has released a new video for ‘I’m Not A Cop’

Laura Jane Grace is on tour in the US this September.
Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

It’s the latest single from her recent album ‘Hole In My Head’, which was released via Big Scary Monsters.

A press release explains: “Despite the chorus declaring “I’m not a f**** cop” repeatedly, the Jonathan Richman-inspired ‘I’m Not A Cop’ features Grace playing pretend in a Reno 911-esque music video with her wife, Paris Campbell Grace. The two don pig masks, fake guns and badges, and drive around local Chicago landmarks acting as police in the clip directed by filmmaking trio Weird Life Films. “

Check it out below.

