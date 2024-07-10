Laura Marling has confirmed a new album for October, ‘Patterns in Repeat’

Laura Marling has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Patterns in Repeat’.

The full-length is set for release on 25th October through Chrysalis/Partisan Records. Alongside the announcement, Marling has also shared the album’s first single, ‘Patterns’.

Written, recorded, and produced by Marling at her home studio in London, ‘Patterns in Repeat’ follows the birth of her daughter in 2023. The album explores themes of family, generational patterns, and the complexities of domestic life. It was co-produced by Dom Monks, with additional contributions from strings arranger Rob Moose.

“Over the course of nine months, I had happily prepared myself for the fact that my life as a songwriter would be put on hold while I adjusted to life as a new parent,” Laura explains. “How delighted then was I to discover that for the first few months of a baby’s life, you can bounce them in a bouncer and play guitar all day. For the first time in my life, I was able to gaze into another human’s eyes as I wrote.”

She continues, “This banal constellation seems to have dominated the writing of Patterns in Repeat – the drama of the domestic sphere, the frail threads that bind a family together, the good intentions we hold onto for our progeny and the many and various ways they get lost in time. So much complexity in the banal, the caged, the everyday.”

Marling also explains her perspective as an artist, stating, “Being as I am, 34 years old, now 15 years and 8 albums into a life in song, I am unable to escape the fact that each record has served as a time-stamped chapter of my life (though some have appeared more a premonition). Now, here we are, following a youth spent desperately trying to understand what it is to be a woman, I am at the brow of the hill, with an entirely new and enormous perspective surrounding me.”

Check out the new single below.

To support the album’s release, Marling will perform two intimate live residencies in London and New York. The London dates will take place at Hackney Church on 29th and 30th October, and 1st and 2nd November. The New York shows are scheduled for 11th and 12th November at the Bowery Ballroom.

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

29 Hackney Church, London, UK

30 Hackney Church, London, UK

NOVEMBER

1 Hackney Church, London, UK

2 Hackney Church, London, UK

11 Bowery Ballroom, New York, USA

12 Bowery Ballroom, New York, USA