Laurel has announced her second album, ‘PALPITATIONS’

Laurel has announced the details of her second studio album, ‘PALPITATIONS’, set to arrive on 14th June via Communion Records.

The news comes alongside a new single, ‘Wild Things’.

Of the meaning behind the song and the record, Laurel reveals, “Running to the ends of the world to find ‘the real thing’ – something that feels true – but everywhere you go you’re still searching. You can’t find it because what you’re looking for in the world can only be found within you – inner peace. Each song on my record can be felt as a palpitation. A moment of angst, adrenaline, love, sorrow, heartache, euphoria. Emotions that are so strong that they make your heart skip a beat.”

There’s also a video, directed by Elliott Arndt, which you can check out below.

Laurel is set to play a sold-out showcase at London’s Oslo tonight (29th February). The track listing for ‘PALPITATIONS’ reads:

  1. 45 Degrees
  2. Wild Things
  3. Burning Up
  4. Breakfast
  5. Where My Thunder Falls
  6. Only One
  7. Change
  8. Coming Back For More
  9. New Car (we only wanted everything)
  10. Heavy Heart
  11. Deathwish
