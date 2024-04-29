LAUREL has shared a new single ’45 Degrees’ from upcoming album ‘Palpitations’

LAUREL has released ’45 Degrees,’ the fourth single from her forthcoming album ‘PALPITATIONS,’ set to debut on 14th June via Communion Records.
LAUREL shared her thoughts on the single, stating, “The love you feel is so deep yet the life you live in this love is lighthearted, heady, euphoric, and youthful. It sends you crazy when you are not near them, they are the one that can cool you down like a breeze on a summer’s day. They are the cure, yet they are also the sickness.”
Accompanying the release is a music video co-directed by LAUREL and Elliott Arndt, which you can check out below.
In addition to the new single, LAUREL has announced her first UK and EU headline tour since 2018, starting on 20th October at G2 in Glasgow. The tour will include stops in Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Antwerp, Cologne, and Berlin.
The dates in full read:
OCTOBER
20 G2, Glasgow
21 Academy 3, Manchester
22 KOKO, London
24 Paradiso, Amsterdam
25 Badaboum, Paris
27 Kavka, Antwerp
28 Club Volta, Cologne
29 Kreuzwerk, Berlin