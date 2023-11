Lauren Spencer Smith has released a couple of new Christmas tunes.

The first is a cover of ‘Santa Baby’, and the second an original, ‘Broke Christmas’. They follow on from the release of her debut album ‘Mirror Mirror’, which arrived earlier this year.

A press release explains: “The cover showcases Lauren’s impressive vocal range while ‘Broke Christmas’ conveys the relatable burden of spending over the festive period.”

Check them out below.