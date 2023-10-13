Lauren Spencer Smith has released a self-directed video for melancholy ballad ‘Sad Forever’

Lauren Spencer Smith has released a new video for ‘Sad Forever’.

Her music video directorial debut, the track is taken from her debut album, ‘Mirror’, released over the summer.

“I’ve been working on this album for years,” she says. “It has been with me through so much in my life, the highs and the lows, and it means more to me than I can put into words. It tells a story of reflection, healing and growth.

“I went through a hard breakup, and the album tells the story of that all, the journey of that and now being in a more happy relationship. The title comes from the one thing in my life that’s seen me in every emotion through that journey— my bedroom and bathroom mirror.”

Check it out below.