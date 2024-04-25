Lauv has released his first-ever fully-choreographed video for new single ‘Potential’

It's his first release of 2024.
Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk

Lauv has released a new single, ‘Potential’.

The track follows on from his second album ‘All 4 Nothing’, and arrives alongside a video directed by Luke Orlando (Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek), which marks Lauv’s first-ever fully-choreographed video.

“‘Potential’ is about realizing you have feelings for someone and dreaming about the potential of what it could be,” Lauv shares. “It’s the beginning of my next, most authentic chapter, and I can’t wait to share this and everything that’s coming next.”

Check it out below.

