Former Dork cover star Lava La Rue has announced their debut album, ‘STARFACE’.

The full-length is teased by the London artist’s new single ‘Push N Shuv’, with the full record following on 21st June.

Lava explains: “I wrote Push N Shuv 5 years ago before Covid (the vocals you hear on the song are still my 21 year old voice) and I knew when I wrote it 2019 that if I made an album that’s what I wanted it to sound like. It’s literally been years in the making and honing in on that sound and it only feels fitting that this is the song that I announce the album with.”

Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

A Star Journey Begins…

Better ft. Cuco

Manifestation Manifesto

Push N Shuv

STARFACE’s DESCENT ft. tendai

Aerial Head

Poison Cookie ft. Audrey Nuna

Friendship’s Death Interlude

FLUORESCENT / Beyond Space ft. NiNE8, Feux

Interplanetary Hoppin ft. So!YoON!

LOVEBITES

CHANGE

HUMANITY

Second Hand Sadness ft. Yunè Pinku

Shell of You

Sandown Beach

Celestial Destiny ft. Bb Sway