Former Dork cover star Lava La Rue has announced their debut album, ‘STARFACE’.
The full-length is teased by the London artist’s new single ‘Push N Shuv’, with the full record following on 21st June.
Lava explains: “I wrote Push N Shuv 5 years ago before Covid (the vocals you hear on the song are still my 21 year old voice) and I knew when I wrote it 2019 that if I made an album that’s what I wanted it to sound like. It’s literally been years in the making and honing in on that sound and it only feels fitting that this is the song that I announce the album with.”
Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
A Star Journey Begins…
Better ft. Cuco
Manifestation Manifesto
Push N Shuv
STARFACE’s DESCENT ft. tendai
Aerial Head
Poison Cookie ft. Audrey Nuna
Friendship’s Death Interlude
FLUORESCENT / Beyond Space ft. NiNE8, Feux
Interplanetary Hoppin ft. So!YoON!
LOVEBITES
CHANGE
HUMANITY
Second Hand Sadness ft. Yunè Pinku
Shell of You
Sandown Beach
Celestial Destiny ft. Bb Sway