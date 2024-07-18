Lava La Rue has dropped new single ‘Better’ ahead of their imminent debut album, ‘STARFACE’

West London artist Lava La Rue has unveiled their new single ‘Better’.

The track is the final single from their forthcoming debut album ‘STARFACE’, out tomorrow (Friday, 19th July), and features Mexican-American musician Cuco.

Discussing their approach to the album, Lava La Rue explains: “I approached it in the way I learned through coming up in NiNE8: making it feature-heavy. I’ve gone out of my way to get a featured artist that is a part of every continent or culture that’s influenced my music taste, from alt K-pop in Korea, to psychedelic Chicano music, to the Irish music scene, to my London family.”

Check out the new single below.