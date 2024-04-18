Lava La Rue has released a new single about cherishing everyday connections, ‘Humanity’

Former Dork cover star Lava La Rue has released a new single, ‘Humanity’.

It’s the latest cut from their upcoming debut album, ‘STARFACE’. The full-length has already been teased by the London artist’s new single ‘Push N Shuv’, with the full record following on 21st June.

Lava explains: “This might be the most vulnerable I’ve ever been on a song. The verses follow a very literal experience about losing a friendship to addiction, but every time the chorus hits, it evolves into a response/reminder to not give up on humanity even when you feel like humanity has given up on you.

“It’s about cherishing the everyday moments/connections that let you know that there is just as much light as there is dark…and using those moments to restore your energy so you have the will to keep fighting for what you believe in.

“The most radical thing we can do right now is to keep giving a fuck. To keep pointing out all the good stuff amongst the bad. People on both sides try and make us feel futile by preaching about peace and love but if we don’t – who will? I guarantee the hope that “things can get better – how can I make this happen” will get us further that “it’s all fucked” The most radical thing is to keep loving.”

Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

A Star Journey Begins…

Better ft. Cuco

Manifestation Manifesto

Push N Shuv

STARFACE’s DESCENT ft. tendai

Aerial Head

Poison Cookie ft. Audrey Nuna

Friendship’s Death Interlude

FLUORESCENT / Beyond Space ft. NiNE8, Feux

Interplanetary Hoppin ft. So!YoON!

LOVEBITES

CHANGE

HUMANITY

Second Hand Sadness ft. Yunè Pinku

Shell of You

Sandown Beach

Celestial Destiny ft. Bb Sway