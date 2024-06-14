Lava La Rue has teamed up with Audrey Nuna for their new single, ‘Poison Cookie’

Former Dork cover star Lava La Rue has released a new single, ‘Poison Cookie’.

It’s the latest cut from their upcoming debut album, ‘STARFACE’. The full-length has already been teased by the London artist’s recent singles LOVEBITES’, ‘Push N Shuv’ and ‘Humanity’, with the full record following on 19th July.

On collaborating with Audrey Nuna, Lava says: “Myself and Audrey had mutual love for each other for a minute now/collabed with similar artists, then one day her 2021 album was the only downloaded project to listen to on a long drive in my partners car so we spun it 3x and my girl turned to me and said “why don’t you get Audrey on your album?” and it really was a moment like “why hasn’t this happened yet?””

Check it out below, and catch Lava live at the following:

OCTOBER

30 Manchester Academy 3 – Manchester

NOVEMBER

01 Mama Roux’s – Birmingham

03 Strange Brew – Bristol