Lazy Day have revealed details of their debut album ‘Open the Door’

Lazy Day, the project of London-based songwriter Tilly Scantlebury, have announced their debut album ‘Open the Door’.

Set for release on 8th November via Brace Yourself Records, the news is accompanied by the single ‘Falling Behind’, which follows ‘Bright Yellow’ and ‘Killer’.

Scantlebury says of the track: “This song is full of frustration — at the world and at myself — for feeling like things should be different and I could do better.”

‘Open the Door’ was written and demoed in Scantlebury’s home studio and recorded in bursts throughout 2021 and early 2022 at The Institute of Sonic Architecture in Wales.

Scantlebury took on the majority of instrumental duties for the album, with Dave Newington of Boy Azooga on drums and appearances from other Lazy Day members including bassist Kris Lavin and former drummer Beni Evans.

Lazy Day have also announced a headline UK tour in support of ‘Open the Door’, scheduled for February 2025.

The dates in full read:

FEBRUARY

6 – Manchester, UK – YES (Basement)

7 – Glasgow, UK – Broadcast

8 – Edinburgh, UK – Sneaky Pete’s

9 – Newcastle, UK – Three Tanners Bank

11 – Nottingham, UK – Rough Trade

12 – Birmingham, UK – The Victoria

13 – Bristol, UK – Louisiana

14 – London, UK – The Lower Thirdhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_YAB1y4Pks