The festival takes place in London's Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets

LCD Soundsystem are the second headliner to be announced for All Points East.

The band will top the bill on Friday 23rd August, with support from Jai Paul, PixiesFloating Points, Jockstrap, Nation of Language, Sofia Kourtesis (Live), and Eyedress.

Loyle Carner will also headline the event on Saturday 17th August, with additional sets also coming from ENNY, NAS, Ezra Collective, Sainte, Joe James, Navy Blue and more to be announced.

The festival will run from 16th-25th August, with outdoor cinema, live music, sports and wellbeing and more at London’s Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets.

Visit allpointseastfestival.com for more information.

