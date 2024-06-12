Leigh-Anne has confirmed her debut headline tour

Dork June 2024 cover star Leigh-Anne has announced a new tour.

The news follows on from her debut track ‘Don’t Say Love’, and the more recent ‘My Love’, ‘Stealin’ Love’ and ‘Forbidden Fruit’, with the ‘No Hard Feelings’ EP out a couple of weeks ago (Friday, 31st May).

She says: “I created this EP for my fans to feel closer to me and to give everyone a better understanding of the solo artist I want to be. Each track reflects a different mood, so no matter how you’re feeling, there’s something here for you. It’s honest, personal and I’m so excited that now it’s all yours.”

The tour will visit:

OCTOBER

25 Academy Green Room – Dublin, Ireland

27 O2 Institute 2 – Birmingham, UK

28 Koko – London, UK

29 Club Academy – Manchester, UK