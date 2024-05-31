Leigh-Anne has released her debut EP, ‘No Hard Feelings’

Dork June cover star Leigh-Anne has released her debut EP.

The effort follows on from her debut track ‘Don’t Say Love’, and the more recent ‘My Love’, ‘Stealin’ Love’ and ‘Forbidden Fruit’, with ‘No Hard Feelings’ out today (Friday, 31st May).

She says: “I created this EP for my fans to feel closer to me and to give everyone a better understanding of the solo artist I want to be. Each track reflects a different mood, so no matter how you’re feeling, there’s something here for you. It’s honest, personal and I’m so excited that now it’s all yours.”

The EP’s full tracklisting reads:

Stealin Love

Forbidden Fruit

OMG

Anticipate

I’ll Still Be Here