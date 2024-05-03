Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne embraces “sweaty, sultry, reggae dance vibes” with her new single, ‘Forbidden Fruit’

Leigh-Anne has released a new solo song, ‘Forbidden Fruit’.

The track follows on from debut ‘Don’t Say Love’ and the more recent ‘My Love’ and ‘Stealin’ Love’, and is taken from a collection of songs she created while working on her debut album.

Talking about the release, Leigh-Anne explains: “I wrote ‘Forbidden Fruit’ at a writing camp in Miami, and it’s actually about how André and I met. This one gives me sweaty, sultry, reggae dance vibes. The way the beat drops makes me so excited to bring this one to the stage.”

Of the upcoming collection, she explained recently: “I’ve been writing & recording so much working on my album but while making it, I’ve made a collection of songs that fit together in their own world. The first song is coming next week and then I’ll be sharing more new music in the following weeks. Sh*t’s about to get very real…”

Check it out below.