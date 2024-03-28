Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne has shared a new solo song ‘Stealin’ Love’

It's from an upcoming collection of new material.
Photo Credit: Adam Jalloh

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has released a new solo song, ‘Stealin’ Love’.

The track follows on from debut ‘Don’t Say Love’ and the more recent ‘My Love’, and is taken from a collection of songs she created while working on her debut album.

Talking about the release, Leigh-Anne explains: “’Stealin’ Love’ speaks to those times when you feel like you are pouring so much love into someone and not getting what you need back. I think it’s incredibly powerful to be open and honest about these moments.”

Of the upcoming collection, she explained recently: “I’ve been writing & recording so much working on my album but while making it, I’ve made a collection of songs that fit together in their own world. The first song is coming next week and then I’ll be sharing more new music in the following weeks. Sh*t’s about to get very real…”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Truck Festival has announced the winners for this year's band apps competition
Music News
Maggie Rogers has booked two new London shows for September
Features
Microwave: "We're definitely wiser people than we were five years ago"
READ MORE