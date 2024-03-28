Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne has shared a new solo song ‘Stealin’ Love’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has released a new solo song, ‘Stealin’ Love’.

The track follows on from debut ‘Don’t Say Love’ and the more recent ‘My Love’, and is taken from a collection of songs she created while working on her debut album.

Talking about the release, Leigh-Anne explains: “’Stealin’ Love’ speaks to those times when you feel like you are pouring so much love into someone and not getting what you need back. I think it’s incredibly powerful to be open and honest about these moments.”

Of the upcoming collection, she explained recently: “I’ve been writing & recording so much working on my album but while making it, I’ve made a collection of songs that fit together in their own world. The first song is coming next week and then I’ll be sharing more new music in the following weeks. Sh*t’s about to get very real…”

Check it out below.