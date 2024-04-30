The Lemon Twigs have announced some new North American shows

The Lemon Twigs are set to release their new album ‘A Dream is All We Know’ this week, and now they’ve announced an expansive North American tour for the fall.

This week’s launch includes two special record release shows in the NYC-area with Thee Smashing Times, set to take place at Queens’ TV Eye on Thursday (2nd May) and Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall on Saturday (4th May). Following these initial events, the band will continue their spring tour, traveling through various cities across the U.S., and into Europe, eventually returning to North America for their fall tour starting October 3rd at the Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre in Somerville, MA, concluding on November 23rd at Pappy + Harriet’s in Pioneertown, CA.

Tickets for all fall dates will be available from Friday, May 3 at 10 AM local time.

The dates in full read:

MAY

2 TV Eye, Ridgewood, NY

4 White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, NJ

5 The Southern Café and Music Hall, Charlottesville, VA

7 Kings, Raleigh, NC

9 The Charleston Pour House, Charleston, SC

10 Tuffy’s Bottle Shop / Lounge / Music Box, Sanford, FL

11 Heartwood Soundstage, Gainesville, FL

12 Crowbar, Tampa, FL

14 40 Watt Club, Athens, GA

15 Saturn, Birmingham, AL

16 Campus No. 805, Huntsville, AL – Huntsville Free Concert Series

17 The Burl, Lexington, KY

18 Rumba Cafe, Columbus, OH

25 CCVF, Guimaraes, Portugal

26 Lav2, Lisbon, Portugal

28 Sala Copérnico, Madrid, Spain

29 Parc del Fórum, Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona

29 Kafé Antzokia, Bilbao, Spain

30 Oasis, Zaragoza, Spain



JULY

20 Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins, CO

23 Hi-Fi Indy, Indianapolis, IN

24 The Magic Bag, Detroit, MI

26 Iron Horse Music Hall, Northampton, MA

27 Levon Helm Studios, Woodstock, NY



AUGUST

9-11 Golden Gate Park (Outside Lands), San Francisco, CA

29-1 Larmer Tree Gardens, Salisbury, UK – End of the Road Festival

30 The Globe, Cardiff, Wales



SEPTEMBER

2 O2 Academy2 Oxford, Oxford, UK

3 Thekla, Bristol, United Kingdom

4 Concorde 2, Brighton, England

5 Electric Brixton, London, UK

7 Hangar 34, Liverpool, UK

9 The Grove, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

10 St. Luke’s Church, Glasgow, United Kingdom

11 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

12 Manchester Academy 2 (Manchester Academy), Manchester, UK

14 Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland

16 Bataclan, Paris, France

17 Le Botanique Bruxelles (Le Botanique), Brussels, Brussels

18 Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, North Holland

21 Club Volta, Cologne, Germany

22 Kesselhaus, Berlin, Berlin

24 L’Aéronef, Lille, Hauts-de-France

25 Big Band Café, Caen, France

27 Rock School Barbey, Bordeaux, France



OCTOBER

3 Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, Somerville, MA

4 Théâtre Fairmount, Montreal, QC

5 Lee’s Palace, Toronto, ON

7 Beachland Ballroom & Tavern, Cleveland, OH

8 Thunderbird Café & Music Hall, Pittsburgh, PA

10 The Atlantis, Washington, DC

11 Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA

12 Webster Hall, New York, NY

18 Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL

19 Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN

21 Shank Hall, Milwaukee, WI

24 Deep Ellum Art Company, Dallas, TX

25 White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

26 Antone’s Nightclub, Austin, TX

29 Terminal West, Atlanta, GA



NOVEMBER

1 The Grey Eagle, Asheville, NC

2 Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House, Richmond, VA

8 Globe Hall, Denver, CO

9 Globe Hall, Denver, CO

11 Kilby Court, Salt Lake City, UT

12 Shrine Social Club, Boise, ID

14 Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR

15 Barboza, Seattle, WA

16 Barboza, Seattle, WA

22 Belasco Theater, Los Angeles, CA

23 Pappy + Harriet’s, Pioneertown, CA