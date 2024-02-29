Les Savy Fav have announced their first album in 14 years, ‘Oui, LSF’

It's out in May.
Les Savy Fav are back with a new album, their first in 14 years.

The news follows on from the band’s recent single ‘Legendary Tippers’, with ‘Oui, LSF’ set for release on 10th May. They’ve also shared a new single, ‘Guzzle Blood’.

Frontman Tim Harrington says: “As the first song on OUI, LSF, Guzzle Blood drops you into the bottom of a dark well. In a lot of ways the rest of the record is about the things we do to climb back out.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

1. Guzzle Blood 
2. Limo Scene 
3. Void Moon 
4. Mischief Night
5. What We Don’t Don’t Want 
6. Legendary Tippers 
7. Dawn Patrol 
8. Somebody Needs A Hug
9. Racing Bees 
10. Don’t Mind Me
11. Oi! Division
12. Barbs 
13. Nihilists 
14. World Got Great 

