Les Savy Fav have announced their first album in 14 years, ‘Oui, LSF’

Les Savy Fav are back with a new album, their first in 14 years.
The news follows on from the band’s recent single ‘Legendary Tippers’, with ‘Oui, LSF’ set for release on 10th May. They’ve also shared a new single, ‘Guzzle Blood’.
Frontman Tim Harrington says: “As the first song on OUI, LSF, Guzzle Blood drops you into the bottom of a dark well. In a lot of ways the rest of the record is about the things we do to climb back out.”
Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
1. Guzzle Blood
2. Limo Scene
3. Void Moon
4. Mischief Night
5. What We Don’t Don’t Want
6. Legendary Tippers
7. Dawn Patrol
8. Somebody Needs A Hug
9. Racing Bees
10. Don’t Mind Me
11. Oi! Division
12. Barbs
13. Nihilists
14. World Got Great