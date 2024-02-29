Les Savy Fav have announced their first album in 14 years, ‘Oui, LSF’

Les Savy Fav are back with a new album, their first in 14 years.

The news follows on from the band’s recent single ‘Legendary Tippers’, with ‘Oui, LSF’ set for release on 10th May. They’ve also shared a new single, ‘Guzzle Blood’.

Frontman Tim Harrington says: “As the first song on OUI, LSF, Guzzle Blood drops you into the bottom of a dark well. In a lot of ways the rest of the record is about the things we do to climb back out.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

1. Guzzle Blood

2. Limo Scene

3. Void Moon

4. Mischief Night

5. What We Don’t Don’t Want

6. Legendary Tippers

7. Dawn Patrol

8. Somebody Needs A Hug

9. Racing Bees

10. Don’t Mind Me

11. Oi! Division

12. Barbs

13. Nihilists

14. World Got Great