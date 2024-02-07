Les Savy Fav are back with their first new material in 14 years – check out ‘Legendary Tippers’

Les Savy Fav are back with their first new material in 14 years.

The band’s new single ‘Legendary Tippers’ is out now via Frenchkiss Records, and comes with the teaser that more news is on the way.

Singer Tim Harrington says: “The guitars have this offhanded virtuoso thing going. Seth had stacked all of these semi-improvised scratch tracks into a demo. When I got them, I was immediately drawn to the manic pile-up of using them all, all at once, with zero edits. It’s like if the solo from ‘Taxman’ wolfed down a bottle of Adderall.”

Check out the single below, and catch the band live at the following:

FEBRUARY

23 – Camden, UK – Electric Ballroom

24 – Bristol, UK – Simple Things Festival

MAY

24 – Dublin, IRE – Whelans

25 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

28 – Barcelona, ESP – Primavera Festival