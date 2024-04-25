Les Savy Fav utilise “cardboard, crayons, and a phone” for their new ‘World Got Great’ video

Les Savy Fav are have shared a new teaser from their first album in 14 years.

‘Oui, LSF’ is set for release on 10th May, featuring their latest drop ‘World Got Great’.

“Everything is so computer generated now, nothing seems sincere,” Jimbo Matison says of the track. “I wanted raw materials and simple ideas to do the talking. We also wanted to have a good time while making this, so why not get back to 1st grader basics? Can we make a video with cardboard, crayons, and a phone? Hell yeah, we can.”

“Did we buy a $4.99 bubble machine at the dollar store? Yeah, it lasted for about 30 minutes which was just enough time to shoot what was needed. That thing pumped mad bubbles while it worked,” he continues. “Can you see cat hair on the closeups? Absolutely. We are a little embarrassed by that, but hey, Skipper is a rad cat and we love him. The finale may look familiar as Fruity Pebbles were used as the colour scheme. It’s a vibrant coloured cardboard explosion. Does this video look ‘out of the box’? No. Is it boring? No. Mission accomplished.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

1. Guzzle Blood

2. Limo Scene

3. Void Moon

4. Mischief Night

5. What We Don’t Don’t Want

6. Legendary Tippers

7. Dawn Patrol

8. Somebody Needs A Hug

9. Racing Bees

10. Don’t Mind Me

11. Oi! Division

12. Barbs

13. Nihilists

14. World Got Great