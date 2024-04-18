Letlive. announce reunion tour and remastered album release to mark ‘The Blackest Beautiful’ anniversary

Letlive. have teased an album reissue and reunion tour, marking the 11th anniversary of their landmark album, ‘The Blackest Beautiful’.

The news was revealed via a series of social media posts, hinting at farewell shows across the globe in 2025. Alongside the tour, the band will release a remastered version of ‘The Blackest Beautiful’.

Letlive.’s final lineup consisted of Jason Aalon Butler (vocals), Jeff Sahyoun (guitar), Ryan Jay Johnson (bass), and Loniel Robinson (drums). During their career, they released four albums and one EP, with their final album, ‘If I’m The Devil…’, arriving in 2016. The band announced their split in 2017.

In a recent social media post, the band wrote: “11 years of ‘The Blackest Beautiful’ after 7 years of silence. Remixed, Remastered, Revisited.”

The post continues: “And to our friends that we never got to say goodbye to – we’ll see you next year to do so. Promoters see slide 2. We’d like suitable spaces around the world for proper farewells,” they added, inviting promoters to reach out.

They concluded: “ll.ove one last time.”

Reflecting on the band’s split, Butler shared a lengthy post: “I spent so many years of my life trying to find myself in this band. Trying to understand what I believed mattered. What was worth fighting for and, equally, what was worth sacrificing for. Which is what I did when I decided it was time to walk away from @letliveperiod.”

He elaborates: *”It was a sacrifice. A necessary one for my own mental, emotional and physical health. It was somewhat Shakespearean realising that in order to truly honour myself and this band I had to let people love it in their own way even when I was having trouble love myself and let this idea we created be remembered in an honourable state. When I put this project to rest I didn’t know when or if I’d ever come back to it.

The pain, the peril, the literal hazards I and members of this project experienced are almost too wild to be true. But, in fact, they are. And that is why I felt one last time around the as necessary. This band was not easy for me. It was never ever glamorous. And sometimes it was hard to believe it loved me back the same way I loved it, but I recently came to realise it was y’all that made this band. It was y’all that made it unique.”

Butler acknowledges the fans’ role: *”The disparate identities colliding to form one common belief system each night as well a the 15 years of its existence is still something I cannot believe happened. But it very much did. Y’all are the reason letlive. was able to exist and y’all are the reason I’ve decided to come back for an actual farewell.”

He expresses gratitude: ” I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me in this project and every other I’ve been a part of as I know so many of you followed me from here. Thank you for letting me be vulnerable while attempting bravado all at once. Thank you for laughing, singing and exploring with me. Thank you for hurting, living and learning with me even more so. With that being said- I ll.ove you and me and the boys will see you soon-ish.”

He concludes with an invitation for fan interaction: *”If you’ve read this far- keep up the community and drop your favorite memories, shows, people you’ve met due to your relationship with ll. in the comments. I love reading that sh*t.”*

Following Letlive., Butler formed Fever 333 with former The Chariot guitarist Stephen Harrison and Night Verses drummer Aric Improta.