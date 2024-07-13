Lexa Gates shares new single ‘I just can’t be alone’

Emerging rapper and singer Lexa Gates has released her new track ‘I Just Can’t Be Alone’.

The song, produced by Billy Lemos (Omar Apollo, Still Woozy), delves into themes of love, self-identity, and the fear of loneliness, with Lexa employing a stream-of-consciousness approach in her lyrics. The track includes contradictory yet relatable lines such as “Should I really be a douche bag? I’m indifferent, ha, you mad. Spending time, shit, not bad. Spin around, fall back.” and “Nah, that can’t be it. This is true love, isn’t it? You and I vs. everyone. Made a plan, let’s stick with it.”

Accompanying the single is a music video directed, edited, and styled by Lexa herself.

Lexa Gates, a 23-year-old Queens native, began at a young age, learning music theory and composition from her mother. After dropping out of school at 15, she went through a tumultuous period before discovering home recording, which became her lifeline.

“I just want to do things for my mom and my sister,” she explains, “and show my mom that this stuff is possible and it’s not a dream. If you can think about it, you can get it done.”