André 3000 and Lianne La Havas have joined Loyle Carner’s day of All Points East

The festival takes place in London's Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets
Photo credit: Rhavi Dhar

André 3000 and Lianne La Havas (pictured) are now among the supports for Loyle Carner at All Points East.

Plus, Flying Lotus, Cymande, Glass Beams, Berlioz (DJ Set), Nubya Garcia, Songer, Lola Young, Mrcy, Dana And Alden, and Bricknasty,

Carner will headline the event on Saturday 17th August, with further sets also coming from ENNY, NAS, Ezra Collective, Sainte, Joe James, and Navy Blue.

The festival will run from 16th-25th August, with outdoor cinema, live music, sports and wellbeing and more at London’s Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets.

Visit allpointseastfestival.com for more information.

