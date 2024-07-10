LICE take inspiration from Dante’s circles of hell, crop circles and flying saucer nests for their new single, ‘Mown In Circles’

Bristol-formed experimental rock group LICE have released their new single, ‘Mown In Circles’.

It’s taken from their forthcoming album ‘Third Time At The Beach’. The album, set to be released on 20th September via AD 93, is described as a three-part epic exploring the struggle to better understand the world around us.

The band describe the new track as dealing with language and misinformation: “Like the history of lying itself, it’s full of circles: Dante’s eighth circle of hell (liars), the geocentric model in ancient astronomy, a mediaeval news report on crop circles, and the flying saucer nests in 1960s Australia.”

Speaking about the concept of ‘Third Time At The Beach’, LICE add: “This album’s about trying to understand the world and everything in it: history, science and the way we explain it all to each other. It’s a celebration of feeling confused or intimidated by the processes that shape our lives.”

Check out the new single below.

Following sold-out shows in Bristol and London, LICE are set to embark on a full UK tour in October. The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

1 Forwards Festival, Bristol, UK

OCTOBER

18 Strange Brew, Bristol, UK

19 Fives, Falmouth, UK

21 Hare & Hounds 2, Birmingham, UK

22 Hug & Pint, Glasgow, UK

23 The Castle, Manchester, UK

24 Corsica Studios, London, UK